On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ON were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ON by 310.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ON by 289.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONON shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ON from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Shares of ON stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54. On Holding AG has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.17.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.62 million. ON had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

