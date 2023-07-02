Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $56.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.98. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $57.24.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

