Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Elevance Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $444.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $428.87 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.81.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.27.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

