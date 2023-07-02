Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Li Auto by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.74.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

