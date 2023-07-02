Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,287,000 after buying an additional 94,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average of $94.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

