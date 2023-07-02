Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lam Research by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,381 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 492,345.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,644,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 2,643,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,226,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,930,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $642.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $650.23. The company has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $582.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

