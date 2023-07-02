Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 149.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day moving average is $108.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.48. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

