United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 225.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,604,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,322,000 after purchasing an additional 365,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,152,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,719,000 after purchasing an additional 243,136 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $445.37 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.39 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.92.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

