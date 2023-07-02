Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 11,029 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,029 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after buying an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,538,000 after purchasing an additional 351,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,505,000 after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $186.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.20.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

