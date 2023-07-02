Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Yum China by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In other Yum China news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock worth $72,025,389. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

