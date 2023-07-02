Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $117,000 Investment in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.53. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.