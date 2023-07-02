Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 245 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,489,249,000 after purchasing an additional 235,871 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,428,014,000 after buying an additional 650,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,585,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,686,000 after purchasing an additional 219,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $145.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

