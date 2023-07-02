Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 17,000 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in H World Group were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTHT. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in H World Group by 3,740.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in H World Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,002,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HTHT shares. TheStreet cut shares of H World Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Shares of HTHT opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.58. H World Group Limited has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $53.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.55 and a beta of 0.99.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

