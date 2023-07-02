Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $122,000 Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,666,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000,000 after purchasing an additional 76,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,146,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,325,000 after acquiring an additional 203,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Regency Centers by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,077,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,816,000 after purchasing an additional 265,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

NASDAQ REG opened at $61.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $68.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

