IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,080,000 after purchasing an additional 334,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 873,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,183,000 after purchasing an additional 208,387 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $502.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.21. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $515.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The company had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

