Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 5,556 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,831 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $204.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.70. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $166.94 and a one year high of $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.84.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 686 shares of company stock worth $137,509 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

