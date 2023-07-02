Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

CHKP opened at $125.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.71. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.