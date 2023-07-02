Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 231.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

