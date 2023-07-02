Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Cap of $4.49 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $13.00 or 0.00042573 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.49 billion and approximately $107.04 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000850 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,295,461 coins and its circulating supply is 345,576,011 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

