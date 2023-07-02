Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stake Cut by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,096 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.34% of Brighthouse Financial worth $10,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth $69,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.29). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

