Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.96 Million Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 392.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,576 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.21% of Schneider National worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $1,315,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.85%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

