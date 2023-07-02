Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 648,384 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of Comerica worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 113,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Comerica by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Comerica by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 84,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Comerica by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Price Performance

Comerica stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $87.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.24 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.84.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

