Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,993 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 126,403 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.20% of U.S. Silica worth $11,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

U.S. Silica stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.61. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $15.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $442.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLCA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About U.S. Silica

(Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.