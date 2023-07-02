Contrasting TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER – Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of TeraWulf shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Her Imports shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TeraWulf and Her Imports’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $26.35 million 14.08 -$90.79 million N/A N/A Her Imports N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Her Imports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TeraWulf.

This table compares TeraWulf and Her Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -375.21% -80.23% -30.67% Her Imports N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

TeraWulf has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Her Imports has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TeraWulf and Her Imports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00 Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A

TeraWulf presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.29%. Given TeraWulf’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Her Imports.

Summary

TeraWulf beats Her Imports on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

About Her Imports

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 16 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

