Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $10.91 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

