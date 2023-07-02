Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $11.25 Million in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 354,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,249,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.15% of Jefferies Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after buying an additional 2,223,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,262,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 428.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 798,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after buying an additional 647,069 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,687,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,140,000 after buying an additional 580,236 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:JEF opened at $33.17 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.