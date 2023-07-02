Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Trading Down 3.4%

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2023

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENAFree Report) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.68. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.50.

Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENAFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.67 million during the quarter.

About Enablence Technologies

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components and subsystems for local access topologies, metro, and long-haul markets in Canada and the United States. The company provides silica-based PLC optical chips used in both multiplexer and demultiplexer assembly applications and can support 400G and higher bandwidth speeds; and optical chips to serve CWDM-NRZ and FR4-PAM4 applications.

