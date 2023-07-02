VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Short Interest Up 168.0% in June

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 168.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of QQQN opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

