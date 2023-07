Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO – Free Report) fell 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). 439,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,625,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20.

Georgian Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. The company's principal property is the Kvemo Bolnisi copper-gold project located in Georgia. It also holds interests in the Tsitsel Sopeli project; the Dambludka base and precious metal project; the Khrami project; and the David Garedji copper-gold project located in Georgia, as well as the Walchen Copper Gold VMS project situated in Austria.

