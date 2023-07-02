Short Interest in GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Increases By 171.6%

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,300 shares, a growth of 171.6% from the May 31st total of 157,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of GB Group from GBX 335 ($4.26) to GBX 285 ($3.62) in a report on Monday, June 19th.

Get GB Group alerts:

GB Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBGPF opened at $3.25 on Friday. GB Group has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.