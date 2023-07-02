Short Interest in Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Expands By 172.9%

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 172.9% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Catena Media Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CTTMF opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. Catena Media has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $3.27.
About Catena Media
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Catena Media
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Catena Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catena Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.