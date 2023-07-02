Short Interest in Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Expands By 172.9%

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 172.9% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Catena Media Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTMF opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. Catena Media has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

About Catena Media

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lead generation and related services for operators of online casino and sports betting platforms in Europe, Latin America, North America, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Casino and Sports. The Casino segment offers content, insights, and provides that connects people interested in slots, poker, blackjack, and other casino games with platform operators.

