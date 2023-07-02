Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) rose 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 87,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 108,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37.

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 118.11% and a negative net margin of 485.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

