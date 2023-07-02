Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock Price Down 1%

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Free Report) shares traded down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 249.50 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 249.50 ($3.17). 86,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 408,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252 ($3.20).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 360 ($4.58) to GBX 370 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £428.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,386.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 257.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 248.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 3.27 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,666.67%.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

