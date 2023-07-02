Short Interest in Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEW) Increases By 174.2%

Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEW – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 174.2% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Rose Hill Acquisition Stock Up 36.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROSEW opened at $0.03 on Friday. Rose Hill Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03.

Get Rose Hill Acquisition alerts:

About Rose Hill Acquisition

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Rose Hill Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rose Hill Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.