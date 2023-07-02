BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 177.1% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

Get BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNY. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $125,000.

(Free Report)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.