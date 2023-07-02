Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Increases By 171.1%

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 171.1% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFI. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

RFI opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.