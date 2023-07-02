Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Shares Down 0.2%

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5,430.00 and last traded at $5,430.00. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 18 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5,440.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,507.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6,395.06.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $170.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Announces Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $28.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.83%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

