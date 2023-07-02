Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85. 875 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Elementis Trading Down 10.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

