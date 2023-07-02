One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Shares Down 0.7%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.87. 14,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 29,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSS. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

One Stop Systems Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

Insider Activity

One Stop Systems ( NASDAQ:OSS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 million.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 203,591 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $472,331.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,333,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,030.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Stop Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in One Stop Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

