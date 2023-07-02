West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Trading Up 1.6%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$114.23 and last traded at C$113.81. Approximately 260,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 210,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$111.98.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$129.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$102.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

West Fraser Timber ( TSE:WFG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($1.52). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 0.2617646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

