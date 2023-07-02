SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Shares Down 7.3%

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.

Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd is venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investments. The firm seeks to invest in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the IoT, big data, AI, fintech and blockchain. The firm provides IT management consulting services.

