Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD) Shares Down 36.9%

Shares of Global Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GBGD – Free Report) were down 36.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Global Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

Global Gold Company Profile

Global Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold, silver, and other minerals in Armenia and Chile. The company holds interest in the Tukhmanuk property located in the North Central Armenian Belt; the Marjan property located in southwestern Armenia; and the Getik property located in northeastern Armenia.

