WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.19 and last traded at $44.06. Approximately 14,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.87.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.37.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,247,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,821,000 after purchasing an additional 19,466 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. WFHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

