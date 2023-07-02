Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 120,255 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,255 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Berry Global Group worth $11,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 335.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 24,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,597,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,602 shares of company stock worth $3,605,171. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.93. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

