Allworth Financial LP Sells 56 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 25.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.71.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $246.13 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -482.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -698.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.