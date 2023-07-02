Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,372 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $2,544,000.

JHMM stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

