Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,055 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,649 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 57.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.9 %

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at $439,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

