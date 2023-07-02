Allworth Financial LP Has $609,000 Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.06% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 13,826,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,838,000 after purchasing an additional 50,095 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2,281.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 969,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 928,326 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 634,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,969,000 after purchasing an additional 32,006 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 496,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after buying an additional 241,357 shares during the period.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

