JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $408,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 276,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 141,258 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,295,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JAGG stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.65. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

