Mark R. Ziebell Sells 2,377 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 2,377 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $30,187.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,838.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Avid Bioservices Price Performance
Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $876.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,398.40 and a beta of 1.84.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.
About Avid Bioservices
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
Featured Articles
